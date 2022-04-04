Zellmer named new head of VW's Skoda

Contributor
Jason Hovet Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Klaus Zellmer will lead Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen Group, from July, Skoda said on Monday, confirming reports from last week.

PRAGUE, April 4 (Reuters) - Klaus Zellmer will lead Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen Group VOWG_p.DE, from July, Skoda said on Monday, confirming reports from last week.

Zellmer, the board member for sales at Volkswagen's passenger cars brand, will take over as Skoda chairman from Thomas Schaefer, who will become chairman at the Volkswagen brand.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters