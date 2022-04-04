Zellmer named new head of VW's Skoda

PRAGUE, April 4 (Reuters) - Klaus Zellmer will lead Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen Group VOWG_p.DE, from July, Skoda said on Monday, confirming reports from last week.

Zellmer, the board member for sales at Volkswagen's passenger cars brand, will take over as Skoda chairman from Thomas Schaefer, who will become chairman at the Volkswagen brand.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)

