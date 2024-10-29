News & Insights

Zelira Therapeutics’ Financials: Borrowings Boost Cash Flow

October 29, 2024 — 12:58 am EDT

Zelira Therapeutics (AU:ZLD) has released an update.

Zelira Therapeutics reported a net cash inflow of $586,000 for the quarter ending September 2024, driven primarily by $2,098,000 in proceeds from borrowings. However, the company faced significant cash outflows from operating activities amounting to $1,555,000, indicating a challenging financial quarter despite the influx from financing activities.

