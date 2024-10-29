Zelira Therapeutics’ Financials: Borrowings Boost Cash Flow

Zelira Therapeutics (AU:ZLD) has released an update.

Zelira Therapeutics reported a net cash inflow of $586,000 for the quarter ending September 2024, driven primarily by $2,098,000 in proceeds from borrowings. However, the company faced significant cash outflows from operating activities amounting to $1,555,000, indicating a challenging financial quarter despite the influx from financing activities.

For further insights into AU:ZLD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.