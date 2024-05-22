News & Insights

Stocks

Zelira Therapeutics Advances with New Funding

May 22, 2024 — 08:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zelira Therapeutics (AU:ZLD) has released an update.

Zelira Therapeutics has secured a third tranche funding of US$681,000 from the 2011 Forman Trust, bringing the total to US$2.569 million for its HOPE® 1 product’s FDA clinical trials. The company, a leader in developing clinically validated cannabis medicines, continues to raise funds to support the HOPE® 1 FDA clinical program. Zelira is advancing in the pharmaceutical sector with proprietary products and a pipeline of clinical candidates aimed at various medical conditions.

For further insights into AU:ZLD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZLDAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.