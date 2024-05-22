Zelira Therapeutics Advances with New Funding

Zelira Therapeutics (AU:ZLD) has released an update.

Zelira Therapeutics has secured a third tranche funding of US$681,000 from the 2011 Forman Trust, bringing the total to US$2.569 million for its HOPE® 1 product’s FDA clinical trials. The company, a leader in developing clinically validated cannabis medicines, continues to raise funds to support the HOPE® 1 FDA clinical program. Zelira is advancing in the pharmaceutical sector with proprietary products and a pipeline of clinical candidates aimed at various medical conditions.

