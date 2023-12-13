Zelenskiy seeks more support from Nordic leaders to save thousands of lives

Adds Zelenskiy's comments, new Norway aid

OSLO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Norway on Wednesday on a surprise visit for talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and other Nordic leaders on more support for Kyiv in its war with Russia.

Flying into Norway straight after meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and American lawmakers in Washington, Zelenskiy said his critical priority was to strengthen Ukrainian air defence.

"Today we talked and will talk about such specific things that can save thousands and thousands of Ukrainian lives, as well as increasing pressure on the aggressor," Zelenskiy told a joint news conference with Stoere in Oslo.

Russia struck the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles in the second such attack so far this week. Zelenskiy said that Russia targeted civilian infrastructure in the overnight attack.

Stoere said that Norway will donate 3 billion

crowns ($273 million) to Ukraine.

The funds were part of a package agreed previously by Norway's parliament, of 75 billion crowns over 5 years.

"Norway will continue to support Ukraine's fight to defend itself. We are providing targeted, long-term support to assist Ukraine in its battle for freedom and democracy," Stoere said in a statement.

"Ukraine's efforts are important to safeguarding freedom and security here in Norway as well."

Zelenskiy is also due to attend a summit that brings together the leaders of the five Nordic countries - Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden which are among Ukraine's key allies in its war with Russia that is now in its 22 month.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, Terje Solsvik, Louise Breusch Rasmussen and Olena Harmash, editing by Alexandra Hudson)

