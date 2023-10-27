News & Insights

Zelenskiy says Black Sea corridor to continue functioning despite threats

Credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA

October 27, 2023 — 05:33 am EDT

Written by Yuliia Dysa for Reuters ->

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The alternative Black Sea export corridor will continue to function despite all threats, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

The presidential office reported that Zelenskiy discussed the operation of the route as well as vessel insurance during a phone call with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

On Thursday, the Kyiv-based Barva Invest consultancy, British security firm Ambrey and a specialised outlet, Ukrainian Ports, reported that Ukraine had suspended use of the corridor due to a possible threat from Russian warplanes and sea mines.

Ukrainian officials denied this.

