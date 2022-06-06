Commodities

Zelenskiy says 75 mln tonnes of grain could be stuck in Ukraine by autumn

Contributor
Natalia Zinets Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday there could be as much as 75 million tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine by this autumn and that Kyiv wanted anti-ship weapons that could secure the safe passage of its exports.

KYIV, June 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday there could be as much as 75 million tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine by this autumn and that Kyiv wanted anti-ship weapons that could secure the safe passage of its exports.

Ukraine, Zelenskiy told a briefing in Kyiv, has been discussing with Britain and Turkey the idea of a third country's navy guaranteeing the passage of Ukrainian grain exports through the Russia-dominated Black Sea.

The strongest guarantee of their safe passage though would be Ukrainian weaponry, he told reporters.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Conor Humphries)

((Tom.balmforth@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular