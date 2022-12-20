Zelenskiy expected to visit Washington on Wednesday, Punchbowl News reports

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will travel to Washington and is expected to visit the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Punchbowl News reported on Tuesday, citing nine sources familiar with the matter.

Zelenskiy is expected to meet congressional leadership and national-security committee chiefs from the Republican and Democratic parties, Punchbowl News added.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Kanishka Singh)

