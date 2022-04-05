Zelenskiy: Hungary's Orban will have to choose between Russia and 'other world'

Contributor
Pavel Polityuk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

April 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban would have to choose between Moscow and the "other world", and that the Hungarian leader feared Russian influence.

Zelenskiy was speaking in a televised interview to Ukrainian media. Orban held on to his sweeping majority at elections on Sunday.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Tom Balmforth, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

