Zegona Communications (LSE:ZEG) Price Target Increased by 400.00% to 408.00

The average one-year price target for Zegona Communications (LSE:ZEG) has been revised to 408.00 / share. This is an increase of 400.00% from the prior estimate of 81.60 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 353.50 to a high of 472.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.36% from the latest reported closing price of 234.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zegona Communications. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZEG is 0.43%, an increase of 30,344.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9,274.60% to 35,316K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 28,443K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company.

THOAX - Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund - holds 5,429K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity International Equity Central Fund holds 932K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

TSAMX - Thornburg Summit Fund - holds 458K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

TBWAX - Thornburg Better World International Fund - holds 407K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

