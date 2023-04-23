ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS (LSE:ZEG) Price Target Decreased by 38.46% to 81.60

The average one-year price target for ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS (LSE:ZEG) has been revised to 81.60 / share. This is an decrease of 38.46% from the prior estimate of 132.60 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80.80 to a high of 84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.72% from the latest reported closing price of 54.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZEG is 0.00%, a decrease of 1.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 378K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 328K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FWWFX - Fidelity Worldwide Fund holds 31K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDKFX - Fidelity International Discovery K6 Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

