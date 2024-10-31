News & Insights

Zegona Communications Expands Share Base in October

October 31, 2024 — 06:48 am EDT

Zegona Communications (GB:ZEG) has released an update.

Zegona Communications has expanded its share base by issuing 55,060,495 new ordinary shares in October 2024, bringing the total to 759,209,905 shares, each with a voting right. This move, aligned with regulatory guidelines, impacts shareholders by providing a new denominator for calculating their share interests. Investors should stay informed about these changes to understand their potential impact on shareholder notifications and interests.

