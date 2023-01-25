Zegna Q4 sales fall on China COVID curbs, staff shortages

MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italian fashion group Ermenegildo Zegna JN0.F on Wednesday posted a 2.9% fall in fourth-quarter revenue at constant exchange rates hurt by COVID curbs in China.

The company, which is listed in New York, added that after restrictions were eased in early December, it also experienced temporary store closures due to staff shortages.

It said operations have since normalised, returning to more "predictable activities".

"I am optimistic about China's reopening as we are witnessing a rebound in our business and the industry at large," Chairman and Chief Executive Gildo Zegna said in a statement.

The group said its 2022 revenue rose 11% at constant exchange rates to 1.49 billion euros ($1.62 billion), according to preliminary data.

Its guidance was for "mid-teens" growth.

The group said it expects a "moderate improvement" in adjusted operating profit for 2022 despite the headwinds in China.

It had previously said it expected a "solid improvement" in adjusted earnings before interests and taxes (EBIT).

($1 = 0.9207 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Jason Neely)

