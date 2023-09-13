News & Insights

Zegna Group H1 Profit Rises; Revenues Up 23.9%

September 13, 2023 — 06:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) reported first half profit of 52.1 million euros compared to 21.0 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.19 euros compared to 0.06 euros. Adjusted EBIT was 119.9 million euros, an increase of 45.0% year-over-year. Adjusted profit was 54.9 million euros, an increase of 140.5%. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.20 euros compared to 0.07 euros.

First half revenues were 903.1 million euros, an increase of 23.9% from last year. The company recorded double-digit growth in the Zegna and Thom Browne segments.

