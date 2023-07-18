News & Insights

Zegna appoints LVMH executive Gavazza as CEO of Tom Ford Fashion

Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

July 18, 2023 — 02:58 am EDT

Written by Gianluca Semeraro for Reuters ->

MILAN, July 18 (Reuters) - Ermenegildo Zegna ZGN.N has appointed current LVMH Group LVMH.PA executive Lelio Gavazza to become head of its Tom Ford Fashion arm from September, the Italian luxury company said on Tuesday.

From Sept. 18, Gavazza will be in charge of the end-to-end of Tom Ford, from collection development to merchandising, through production as well as retail and wholesale distribution, Zegna said in a statement.

At LVMH, Gavazza's role is Executive Vice President, Sales & Retail of Bulgari.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Gavin Jones)

