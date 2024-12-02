ZEEKR Reports Strong November Vehicle Deliveries

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (ZK) has released an update.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited reported a robust performance in November 2024, delivering 27,011 vehicles, marking a 106% increase compared to the previous year. The company has delivered 194,933 vehicles year-to-date, showcasing an 85% growth from the same period in 2023, with cumulative deliveries reaching 391,566. As a global premium electric mobility player, ZEEKR is rapidly expanding its product portfolio and market presence to cater to the growing demand for electric vehicles.

