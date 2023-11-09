Zeekr makes US IPO filing public

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

November 09, 2023 — 02:00 pm EST

Written by Jaiveer Shekhawat and Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Geely's GEELY.UL premium electric car brand, Zeekr, on Thursday made public its paperwork for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the IPO.

