ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Q2 Net Loss Narrows As Expenses Decline, But Revenue Slips

(RTTNews) - ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (ZK), a Chinese electric vehicle maker, on Thursday reported a narrower net loss for the second quarter amidst decreased expenses. However, the Group posted a fall in revenue.

For the three-month period to June 30, the company registered a net loss of RMB 394 million, narrower than a loss of RMB 2.876 billion in the same period last year. Net loss per share stood at RMB 0.15 as against a loss of RMB 1.25 per share a year ago. Net loss per ADS was RMB 1.54, compared with a loss of RMB 12.49 per ADS in the previous year.

Excluding items, loss was RMB 364 million, compared with a loss of RMB 1.932 billion last year. Adjusted loss per share moved down to RMB 0.14 from RMB 0.84 per share in the prior year. Adjusted loss per ADS was RMB 1.42, narrower than a loss of RMB 8.39 per ADS last year.

Loss before income tax expense and share of losses in equity method investments was RMB 78 million as against a loss of RMB 2.402 billion in 2024. Income from operations was RMB 285 million, compared with a loss of RMB 2.269 billion a year ago.

Total operating expenses moved down to RMB 5.371 billion from the prior year's RMB 7.263 billion. Total cost of revenues was RMB 21.775 billion, less than RMB 22.677 billion in 2024.

Revenue was RMB 27.431 billion, down from RMB 27.671 billion in the previous year.

Total vehicle deliveries were 130,866 units for the second quarter, higher than 119,755 vehicles in the same period last year.

