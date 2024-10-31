ZEEKR Intelligent Technology October Vehicle Deliveries Up 92%

(RTTNews) - ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (ZK) said that it delivered 25,049 vehicles in October 2024, a 92% year-over-year increase. Year-to-date, ZEEKR has delivered 167,922 vehicles in 2024, representing 82% growth over the same period last year. As of the end of October 2024, ZEEKR's cumulative deliveries reached 364,555.

On October 23, 2024, ZEEKR officially launched and commenced deliveries of the ZEEKR MIX, a five-seat, family-oriented vehicle.

