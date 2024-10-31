News & Insights

Markets
ZK

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology October Vehicle Deliveries Up 92%

October 31, 2024 — 11:33 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (ZK) said that it delivered 25,049 vehicles in October 2024, a 92% year-over-year increase. Year-to-date, ZEEKR has delivered 167,922 vehicles in 2024, representing 82% growth over the same period last year. As of the end of October 2024, ZEEKR's cumulative deliveries reached 364,555.

On October 23, 2024, ZEEKR officially launched and commenced deliveries of the ZEEKR MIX, a five-seat, family-oriented vehicle.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.