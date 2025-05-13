ZEEKR INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDING Earnings Preview: Recent $ZK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ZEEKR INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDING ($ZK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,637,910,607 and earnings of $0.52 per share.
ZEEKR INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of ZEEKR INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 HONG KONG LTD removed 1,159,691 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,912,030
- FMR LLC removed 885,554 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,332,995
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 603,851 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,546,770
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 554,726 shares (-87.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,743,123
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 423,403 shares (+99.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,199,778
- PRUDENTIAL PLC removed 351,282 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,969,383
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 344,965 shares (-52.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,790,106
