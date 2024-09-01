News & Insights

Markets
ZK

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology August Vehicle Deliveries Up 46%

September 01, 2024 — 09:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (ZK) said it delivered 18,015 vehicles in August 2024, representing a 46% year-over-year increase.

Year-to-date, ZEEKR has delivered 121,540 vehicles in 2024, representing 81% growth compared to the same period last year. By the end of August 2024, ZEEKR's cumulative deliveries had reached 318,173.

On August 30, ZEEKR officially launched its mid-to-large SUV, the ZEEKR 7X, revealing additional interior design details.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.