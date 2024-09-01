ZEEKR Intelligent Technology August Vehicle Deliveries Up 46%

(RTTNews) - ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (ZK) said it delivered 18,015 vehicles in August 2024, representing a 46% year-over-year increase.

Year-to-date, ZEEKR has delivered 121,540 vehicles in 2024, representing 81% growth compared to the same period last year. By the end of August 2024, ZEEKR's cumulative deliveries had reached 318,173.

On August 30, ZEEKR officially launched its mid-to-large SUV, the ZEEKR 7X, revealing additional interior design details.

