Zeekr Group Delivers 31,277 Vehicles In February 2025

March 01, 2025 — 09:45 am EST

(RTTNews) - Zeekr Group delivered a total of 31,277 vehicles across its two brands in February 2025 Of these, the Company delivered 14,039 Zeekr brand vehicles, representing a 86.9% year-over-year increase and a 17.6% growth compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, following the completion of the Lynk & Co acquisition in February, the Company delivered 17,238 Lynk & Co brand vehicles, marking a 30.5% year-over-year growth compared to deliveries of Lynk & Co brand vehicles prior to the acquisition, with 47.9% of deliveries coming from NEV models.

