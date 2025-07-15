Markets

Zeekr Enters Merger Agreement; Deal To Result In ZEEKR Becoming Privately Held, And Owned By Geely

July 15, 2025 — 06:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding (ZK) has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Geely Automobile Holdings and Keystone Mergersub, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Geely. Keystone Mergersub will merge with and into ZEEKR Intelligent Technology, with ZEEKR Intelligent Technology continuing as the surviving entity and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Geely. If completed, the merger will result in ZEEKR becoming a privately held company wholly owned by Geely and the Zeekr ADSs will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

