Zeekr delivers 25,049 vehicles in October, up 92%

Zeekr (ZK) announced its delivery results for October. Zeekr delivered 25,049 vehicles in October, a 92% year-over-year increase. Year-to-date, Zeekr has delivered 167,922 vehicles in 2024, representing 82% growth over the same period last year. As of the end of October, Zeekr’s cumulative deliveries reached 364,555. On October 23, Zeekr officially launched and commenced deliveries of the Zeekr Mix, a five-seat, family-oriented vehicle.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.