Zeekr delivered 27,011 vehicles in November 2024, up 106% year-over-year

December 01, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Zeekr (ZK) announced its delivery results for November 2024. The company delivered 27,011 vehicles in November 2024, a 106% year-over-year increase. Year-to-date, Zeekr has delivered 194,933 vehicles in 2024, representing 85% growth over the same period last year. As of the end of November 2024, Zeekr’s cumulative deliveries reached 391,566.

