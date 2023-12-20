Zee, Sony to discuss merger deadline extension

BENGALURU, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Zee Entertainment Enterprises ZEE.NS and Japan-based Sony Group's 6758.T India unit will discuss an extension of the merger deadline, the Indian broadcaster said on Wednesday.

The deal to create a $10 billion media and entertainment powerhouse was first announced two years ago, but has been delayed due to regulatory and other uncertainties.

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

