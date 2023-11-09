Zee-Sony India merger talks stall over disagreement on leadership - Mint

BENGALURU, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Talks of a merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises ZEE.NS and Sony's 6758.T Indian arm have stalled, as the latter demanded the merged entity be run by its executive instead of Punit Goenka, the Mint business daily reported on Friday.

