News & Insights

Zee says committed to merger with Sony India

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

January 09, 2024 — 02:50 am EST

Written by Chris Thomas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS said on Tuesday it was committed to the merger with Sony's India unit, after reports said the broadcaster was about to call off a $10 billion deal.

"We wish to reiterate that the company is committed to the merger with Sony and is continuing to work towards a successful closure of the proposed merger," Zee said in a statement.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.