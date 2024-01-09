Zee says committed to merger with Sony India

BENGALURU, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS said on Tuesday it was committed to the merger with Sony's India unit, after reports said the broadcaster was about to call off a $10 billion deal.

"We wish to reiterate that the company is committed to the merger with Sony and is continuing to work towards a successful closure of the proposed merger," Zee said in a statement.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

