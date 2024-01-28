Zee founder family to lift stake to 26%, no plans to raise external funds - Mint

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 28, 2024 — 10:05 pm EST

Written by Manvi Pant for Reuters ->

Corrects headline and first paragraph to clarify Zee's founder family, not Zee, has no plans to raise external funds

BENGALURU, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS founder Subhash Chandra's family will eventually lift their stake in the Indian media house to 26% from 4% but has no plans to raise external funds, the Mint reported on Monday based on an interview with Chandra, days after a merger with Sony's India unit collapsed.

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Manvi.Pant@thomsonreuters.com; +918447554364;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

