Zee founder family to lift stake to 26%, no plans to raise external funds - Mint

Corrects headline and first paragraph to clarify Zee's founder family, not Zee, has no plans to raise external funds

BENGALURU, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS founder Subhash Chandra's family will eventually lift their stake in the Indian media house to 26% from 4% but has no plans to raise external funds, the Mint reported on Monday based on an interview with Chandra, days after a merger with Sony's India unit collapsed.

