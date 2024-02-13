Zee Entertainment's Q3 profit more than doubles, boosted by subscriptions

BENGALURU, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Zee Entertainment Enterprises' ZEE.NS third-quarter profit more than doubled as a pick-up in subscriptions offset a soft advertising environment, the Indian broadcaster reported on Tuesday, in its first results since its failed merger with Sony India.

Zee's profit rose to 585 million rupees ($7.05 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31 from 243.2 million rupees a year ago.

The results come weeks after Sony 6758.Tscrapped its merger with Zee, ending a deal that could have created one of India's biggest TV broadcasters, alleging breaches of contract.

($1 = 82.9676 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

