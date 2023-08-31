Zee Entertainment Enterprises (NSE:ZEEL) Price Target Increased by 20.24% to 305.27

The average one-year price target for Zee Entertainment Enterprises (NSE:ZEEL) has been revised to 305.27 / share. This is an increase of 20.24% from the prior estimate of 253.88 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 196.95 to a high of 451.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.91% from the latest reported closing price of 265.65 / share.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Maintains 1.13% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.13%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 9.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zee Entertainment Enterprises. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZEEL is 0.13%, a decrease of 13.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.97% to 93,078K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 26,516K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,216K shares, representing a decrease of 6.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEEL by 18.68% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,646K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,589K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEEL by 9.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,947K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 8,208K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,240K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.