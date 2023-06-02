Zee Entertainment Enterprises (NSE:ZEEL) Price Target Decreased by 10.71% to 254.56

The average one-year price target for Zee Entertainment Enterprises (NSE:ZEEL) has been revised to 254.56 / share. This is an decrease of 10.71% from the prior estimate of 285.09 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 207.05 to a high of 315.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.58% from the latest reported closing price of 194.95 / share.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Maintains 1.54% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.54%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.68. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zee Entertainment Enterprises. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZEEL is 0.15%, a decrease of 20.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 143,122K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 49,112K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 28,216K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,280K shares, representing a decrease of 10.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEEL by 32.29% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,589K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,462K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEEL by 27.31% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,947K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,077K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEEL by 26.25% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 8,208K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,754K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEEL by 25.85% over the last quarter.

