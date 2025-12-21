Zedge (ZDGE) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for Zedge (NYSEAM:ZDGE) has been revised to $6.12 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 86.59% from the latest reported closing price of $3.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zedge. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZDGE is 0.01%, an increase of 15.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 2,514K shares. The put/call ratio of ZDGE is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 609K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares , representing an increase of 16.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZDGE by 13.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 456K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 161K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 119K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZDGE by 65.00% over the last quarter.

Kahn Brothers Group holds 83K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZDGE by 33.56% over the last quarter.

