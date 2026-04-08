Zedcor Q4 Net Income Climbs, Sees Positive Earnings In FY26

(RTTNews) - Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V), a provider of mobile surveillance towers, on Wednesday registered a significant growth in net profit and EBITDA, benefited mainly by higher revenues. However, earnings per share remained unchanged.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company said it expects to continue to generate positive earnings per share with strong demand for its products in both countries- US and Canada.

Net income for the fourth quarter grew to C$1.504 million from C$0.380 million in the previous year, while earnings per share remained flat at C$0.01.

Meanwhile, adjusted EBIT declined to C$0.853 million from C$0.884 million in the previous year.

EBITDA climbed to C$5.065 million from C$2.934 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 77 percent to C$7.068 million or C$0.07 per basic share from C$4.002 million or C$0.05 per basic share last year. The results reflected higher revenues and operating cost controls, offset by the increase in administrative and sales staff costs due to continued US growth.

The company's total revenue increased to C$17.882 million from C$10.334 million last year, on a larger fleet of security towers, and revenue growth in the US and Canada through customer acquisition, among others.

Sequentially, total revenue was up 12%.

The company deployed 435 MobileyeZ security towers for the fourth quarter, and 1,451 towers for full year throughout North America, with a focus on US expansion.

Zedcor exited the fourth quarter with a total fleet of 2,786 MobileyeZ security towers.

On the Toronto Stock Exchange, shares of Zedcor closed Tuesday's trading 0.98 lower at C$5.07.

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