Zedcor Inc. Reports Robust Q1 Growth, Eyes US Expansion

Zedcor Energy Inc (TSE:ZDC) has released an update.

Zedcor Inc. has reported strong first quarter results for 2024, with $6.1 million in revenue and $1.9 million in adjusted EBITDA, signaling a successful customer diversification and revenue growth. The company’s MobileyeZ security towers are seeing high utilization rates and expanding presence in the US market, with plans for further growth following a $15.0 million equity financing. Zedcor’s innovative Solar Electric MobileyeZ security towers, a zero-emission solution with dual power capabilities, are poised to meet increasing demand and help customers achieve environmental targets.

For further insights into TSE:ZDC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.