Zedcor Inc. Reports Robust Q1 Growth, Eyes US Expansion

May 22, 2024 — 09:38 pm EDT

Zedcor Energy Inc (TSE:ZDC) has released an update.

Zedcor Inc. has reported strong first quarter results for 2024, with $6.1 million in revenue and $1.9 million in adjusted EBITDA, signaling a successful customer diversification and revenue growth. The company’s MobileyeZ security towers are seeing high utilization rates and expanding presence in the US market, with plans for further growth following a $15.0 million equity financing. Zedcor’s innovative Solar Electric MobileyeZ security towers, a zero-emission solution with dual power capabilities, are poised to meet increasing demand and help customers achieve environmental targets.

