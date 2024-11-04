News & Insights

Stocks

Zedcor Inc. to Announce Q3 Financial Results

November 04, 2024 — 09:02 pm EST

Zedcor Energy Inc (TSE:ZDC) has released an update.

Zedcor Inc. is set to release its third quarter financial results after the market closes on November 13, 2024, followed by a conference call on November 14. The company is known for its innovative MobileyeZ security towers and continues to expand its presence in North America, particularly in the U.S. Midwest and Canada.

