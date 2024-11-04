Zedcor Inc. to Announce Q3 Financial Results

Zedcor Energy Inc (TSE:ZDC) has released an update.

Zedcor Inc. is set to release its third quarter financial results after the market closes on November 13, 2024, followed by a conference call on November 14. The company is known for its innovative MobileyeZ security towers and continues to expand its presence in North America, particularly in the U.S. Midwest and Canada.

For further insights into TSE:ZDC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.