Zebra's (ZBRA) Reflexis Solution Selected by North Shore Bank

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA announced that it was chosen by North Shore Bank to offer its Reflexis Banking solution for streamlining the latter’s branch operations and enhancing workers’ productivity.



The company’s shares declined 3.2% yesterday to eventually close the trading session at $381.65.



Based in Brookfield, WI, North Shore Bank is a mutual savings bank with a significant presence across eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. The bank specializes in providing a wide range of financial services like personal banking, home equity lines of credit, mortgage services and others.

Zebra’s Reflexis for Banking is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered workforce management solution that allows users to gain detailed insight into branch execution and staffing procedures.



The company’s advanced solution will facilitate North Shore Bank in optimizing branch staffing, automating forecasting and scheduling-related tasks, and streamlining execution and communication across the branch network, thus, enhancing its operational performance. As noted, the streamline of operations and digitization of the inspection process at the North Shore Bank will enable its staff to provide improved services for its customers.



It is worth noting that the company’s Reflexis solution has a solid customer base worldwide, which includes several renowned brands and top banks.

Zebra’s acquisition of antuit.ai (October 2021) has been strengthening the planning and demand forecasting module for its retail software portfolio. Also, the buyout of Fetch Robotics (August 2021) enhanced its capability to offer a comprehensive line of advanced robotics solutions to customers. The Reflexis Systems, Inc. acquisition (September 2020) boosted its software offerings. In the third and fourth quarters of 2021, acquired assets contributed 1.3% and 0.8% to the company’s net sales, respectively.

Zebra, with $20.3 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company is poised to benefit from the robust demand for its products and solutions, acquired assets, and strong cash flows in the quarters ahead.



In the past six months, the company’s share price has decreased 33.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 29.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zebra’s earnings is pegged at $19.45 for 2022, up 0.9% from the 30-day-ago figure. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $21.76, up 3.4% over the same time frame.

Some other top-ranked companies from the Zacks Industrial Products sector are discussed below.



Dover Corporation DOV presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.34%, on average.



Dover’s earnings estimates have been unchanged for 2022 in the past 30 days. Its shares have lost 13.6% in the past six months.



Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI presently has a Zacks Rank #2. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 4.16%, on average.



In the past 30 days, Donaldson’s earnings estimates have increased 0.7% for fiscal 2022 (ending July 2022). DCI’s shares have lost 19.3% in the past six months.



Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. HCCI presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 51.49%, on average.



In the past 30 days, Heritage-Crystal’s earnings estimates have increased 3.4% for 2022. HCCI’s shares have lost 2.7% in the past six months.

