Zebra (ZBRA) to Acquire Matrox, Strengthen Product Offerings

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA recently announced its intention to acquire Matrox Imaging. The deal, valued at $875 million, is likely to be financed through the combination of company’s cash on hand and its credit facility.



Zebra’s shares jumped 1.8% yesterday to eventually close the trading session at $387.08.



Based in Montreal, Canada, Matrox is a leading developer and provider of hardware and software products used in machine vision applications. Some of the major products offered by the company are 3D sensors, vision controllers, smart cameras, input/output cards and frame grabbers. It has a global presence with branches in the United States, the U.K., Germany, Ireland and Hong Kong, and sales representatives across 25 countries.

Acquisition Rationale

With the acquisition, Zebra will be able to enhance its portfolio of machine vision product and solution offerings, which empower users with operational visibility and provide important business and market insights. This will also complement Zebra’s increasing expertise in software, machine learning and deep learning.



The buyout will enable Zebra to leverage Matrox’s expertise in the imaging market and combine it with its fixed industrial scanning and machine vision portfolio. This will likely boost the company’s competency to provide a comprehensive line of automation and vision technology solutions to its customers.



The buyout is anticipated to be completed in 2022, subject to certain regulatory approvals.

Other Notable Buyouts

Zebra intends to strengthen and expand its business through acquisitions. In this regard, its acquisition of antuit.ai (October 2021) has complemented the planning and demand forecasting module for its retail software portfolio. Its Fetch Robotics buyout (August 2021) strengthened its capability to offer a comprehensive line of advanced robotics solutions to customers. Also, with the buyout of Adaptive Vision (May 2021), the company entered into the fixed industrial scanning and machine vision end markets and boosted its fixed industrial scanning and machine vision solution offerings.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Revisions

Zebra, with approximately $20.5 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company is poised to benefit from robust demand for its products and solutions, acquired assets and strong cash flows in the quarters ahead. However, it has been dealing with the adverse impacts of high cost of sales and operating expenses over time.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, the company’s share price has decreased 34.2% compared with the industry’s decline of 31.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zebra’s earnings is pegged at $19.54 for 2022, up 0.5% from the 30-day-ago figure. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $21.83, up 0.3% over the same time frame.

