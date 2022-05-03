Zebra (ZBRA) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA reported solid first-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and sales surpassing estimates by 4.7% and 4.2%, respectively.
ZBRA’s adjusted earnings per share in the reported quarter came in at $4.01, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.83. The bottom line decreased 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Revenue & Segmental Performance
In the first quarter, Zebra generated net sales of $1,432 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. The improvement was driven by a 5.4% increase in organic sales, 0.1% gain from movements in foreign currencies and acquisitions had an adverse impact of 1%. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,374 million.
ZBRA reports revenues under the segments discussed below:
Revenues from the Asset Intelligence & Tracking segment were $394 million, down 8.2% year over year. The decrease was driven by an 8.1% fall in organic sales and a 0.1% gain from movements in foreign currencies.
The Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment’s revenues were $1,038 million, up 12.7% year over year. The results benefited from 11.6% growth in organic sales and a 0.1% gain from movements in foreign currencies. However, acquisitions had an adverse impact of 1.2%.
Zebra Technologies Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Zebra Technologies Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zebra Technologies Corporation Quote
Margin Profile
In the first quarter, Zebra’s cost of sales totaled $795 million, reflecting a rise of 14.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Total operating expenses were $425 million, up 11%.
Net income in the reported quarter decreased 10.1% year over year to $205 million while adjusted margin declined 260 basis points to 14.3%.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Exiting the first quarter, Zebra had cash and cash equivalents of $141 million, down 57.5% from $332 million recorded at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was down 1% sequentially to $913 million.
In the first three months of 2022, ZBRA generated net cash of $54 million from operating activities compared with $224 million in the previous year. In the first three months of 2022, its net debt borrowings totaled $105 million, and interest payments were $8 million. Capital expenditure was $14 million. Free cash flow was $40 million compared with $214 reported in the year-ago quarter.
In the first three months of 2022, Zebra repurchased shares worth $305 million.
Outlook
For the second quarter of 2022, Zebra estimates adjusted net sales to grow 3-7% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted earnings are projected in the range of $4.05-$4.35. Adjusted effective tax rate is likely to be about 18%.
For 2022, Zebra anticipates adjusted net sales to grow 3-7% year over year. It expects free cash flow to be minimum $800 million.
