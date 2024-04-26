Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) to Post Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA is slated to release first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 30, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has decreased by a penny in the past 60 days. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, while missing in one. The average beat was 4.8%



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.14 billion, indicating a decline of 18.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at $2.46 per share, indicating 37.6% decline from a year ago.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Zebra Technologies this earnings season.

Factors to Note

Solid demand for services, software and RFID (radio frequency identification) products, and improving supply chains are expected to drive Zebra Technologies’ first-quarter results.



However, performance of the company’s Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment is likely to have been hurt by distributor destocking, and weak demand for data capture and mobile computing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment’s revenues is pegged at $768 million, suggesting a 16% fall from the year-ago reported number.



Also, weakness in the printing end market is expected to hurt the Asset Intelligence and Tracking segment’s results in the to-be-reported quarter. Strength in RFID is likely to have partly offset the adversity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Asset Intelligence and Tracking segment’s revenues is pegged at $378 million, indicating 23% decrease from the year-ago reported number.



Due to demand softness in retail, e-commerce, transportation and logistics markets, Zebra Technologies anticipates a 17-20% declne in overall net sales from the year-ago reported quarter.



Nevertheless, ZBRA has announced expanded cost-reduction actions, including an incremental $65 million of annualized expense reductions, as it grapples with a slowdown in end markets and demand softness. This is likely to get reflected in the company’s bottom-line results.

Earnings Whisper

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ZBRA this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Zebra Technologies has an Earnings ESP of -1.83%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Zebra Technologies presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.