Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) closed at $325.37, marking a -0.4% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags had gained 5.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Zebra Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2022. On that day, Zebra Technologies is projected to report earnings of $4.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.45 billion, up 5.06% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.88 per share and revenue of $5.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.33% and +5.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Zebra Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% lower. Zebra Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Zebra Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.08, so we one might conclude that Zebra Technologies is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.