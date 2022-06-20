Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) closed at $288.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.25% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags had lost 11.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 11.34%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.02%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Zebra Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Zebra Technologies is projected to report earnings of $4.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.45 billion, up 5.06% from the prior-year quarter.

ZBRA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.91 per share and revenue of $5.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.49% and +5.13%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zebra Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower within the past month. Zebra Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Zebra Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.35, so we one might conclude that Zebra Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.