Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) closed the most recent trading day at $371.11, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags had lost 14.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 8.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Zebra Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2022. On that day, Zebra Technologies is projected to report earnings of $3.83 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion, up 2% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $19.77 per share and revenue of $5.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.15% and +5.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zebra Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% higher. Zebra Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Zebra Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.94 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.64, which means Zebra Technologies is trading at a premium to the group.

The Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

