Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Moves -0.96%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) closed at $391.36, marking a -0.96% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.61%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ZBRA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ZBRA is projected to report earnings of $3.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.02%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.26 billion, up 5.44% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ZBRA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ZBRA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, ZBRA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.61, so we one might conclude that ZBRA is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

