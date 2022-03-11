Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) closed the most recent trading day at $386.07, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags had lost 16.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 3.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Zebra Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.01, down 16.28% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion, up 1.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.54 per share and revenue of $5.91 billion, which would represent changes of +5.91% and +5.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Zebra Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.02% higher. Zebra Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Zebra Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.9 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.38, so we one might conclude that Zebra Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

