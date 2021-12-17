Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) closed at $588.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.59% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags had lost 2.46% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Industrial Products sector's loss of 3.28% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Zebra Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post earnings of $4.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.45 billion, up 10.6% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.23 per share and revenue of $5.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +42.42% and +26.16%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Zebra Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.63% higher. Zebra Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Zebra Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.5.

The Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.