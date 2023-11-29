Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Solution Chosen by Rockland Trust

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA has been chosen by Rockland Trust Bank to offer Zebra Workcloud software solutions to improve the efficiency of branch operations, ensure compliance, and increase visibility and communication to boost the bank’s customer experience.



Rockland Trust was established in 1970 and has more than 100 retail branches in Eastern MA and Worcester County. It also has commercial banking and investment management offices in MA and Rhode Island. The bank provides banking, investment and insurance services to individuals, businesses and families.



ZBRA’s Workcloud Workforce Optimization Suite (formerly Reflexis Workforce Management and Reflexis Task Management) will help Rockland Trust attain real-time visibility into task execution. This, in turn, will enable the branch employees to easily and swiftly communicate and collaborate across the firm. Zebra Technologies’ Workcloud Walk will aid the bank in digitizing operational task lists and training for branches, which are already in progress. The ZBRA solution further facilitates teams to manage key controls remotely and provides operational transparency for retail management as well.

Price Performance

In the past year, the ZBRA stock has declined 13.4% against the industry’s 5.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Zebra Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Flowserve Corporation FLS presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



FLS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 27.3%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowserve’s 2023 earnings has increased 3.1%. The stock has risen 19.7% in the past year.



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.9%.



The consensus estimate for AIT’s fiscal 2024 earnings has increased 3.7% in the past 60 days. Shares of Applied Industrial have jumped 19.1% in the past year.



A. O. Smith Corporation AOS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 14%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s 2023 earnings has improved 5%. The stock has risen 23.7% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.