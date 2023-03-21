Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $291.80, changing hands as high as $296.05 per share. Zebra Technologies Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZBRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ZBRA's low point in its 52 week range is $224.865 per share, with $440.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $293.44. The ZBRA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
