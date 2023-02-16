Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 32 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.13. The bottom line increased 5.2% year over year.



Total revenues of $1,503 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,452 million. The top line increased 2.5% year over year. Consolidated organic net sales decreased 3.9% year over year. Acquisitions contributed 1.9% to the top line, while foreign-currency translation had an adverse impact of 3.3% on sales.

Segmental Performance

Revenues from the Asset Intelligence & Tracking segment were $481 million, up 10.3% year over year. Organic net sales increased 13.5% in the AIT segment. Foreign-currency translation hurt segmental revenues by 3.2%.



The Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment’s revenues were $1,022 million, down 0.9% year over year. Organic net sales declined 0.2%. Acquisitions contributed 2.6% to segmental revenues, while foreign-currency translations hurt revenues by 3.3%.

Zebra Technologies Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zebra Technologies Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zebra Technologies Corporation Quote

Margin Profile

In the fourth quarter, Zebra Technologies’ cost of sales totaled $818 million, up 2.5% year over year. Total operating expenses were $425 million, down 4.7% year over year.



ZBRA reported a net income of $187 million in the fourth quarter, reflecting a decrease of 2.6%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the fourth quarter, Zebra Technologies had cash and cash equivalents of $105 million compared with $332 million at the end of December 2021. Long-term debt was $1,809 million compared with $922 million at the end of December 2021.



In 2022, Zebra Technologies generated net cash of $488 million from operating activities compared with $1069 million at the end of the year-ago period. In 2022, the company incurred capital expenditures of $75 million, while free cash flow was $413 million. During the same period, the company repurchased shares worth $751 million.

2023 Outlook

Zebra Technologies expects first-quarter 2023 adjusted net sales to decrease 1%-4%. The company expects a 1.5 percentage-point positive impact from acquired assets and an approximate 3 percentage-point adversity from foreign-currency translation.



Zebra Technologies expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21% for the first quarter. The company anticipates an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 19% for the ongoing quarter. Adjusted earnings are predicted to be in the band of $3.70-$4.00. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 21%, which includes approximately $20 million of premium supply chain expense.



For 2023, the company expects adjusted net sales to be down 3% to up 1%. The company expects a 0.5 percentage-point positive impact from acquired assets and an approximate 1 percentage-point adversity from foreign-currency translation.



ZBRA expects an adjusted EBITDA margin between 22% and 23%, which includes approximately $50 million of premium supply chain expense. Free cash flow is expected to be $650 million, inclusive of the anticipated $180 million of previously announced settlement payments.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ZBRA currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Some top-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Allegion plc ALLE presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ALLE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 8.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks.



In the past 60 days, Allegion’s earnings estimates have remained steady for 2022. The stock has gained 12% in the past six months.



A. O. Smith Corporation AOS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.



AOS’ earnings estimates have increased 4.1% for 2023 in the past 60 days. Shares of A. O. Smith have risen 6% in the past six months.



Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. VMI’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 12.5%, on average.



In the past 60 days, Valmont’s earnings estimates have increased by a penny. The stock has rallied 12.5% in the past six months.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegion PLC (ALLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.