Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Dip Y/Y

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 39 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.65 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.20. The bottom-line decreased year over year.



Total revenues of $1,378 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,476 million. The top line decreased 4% year over year. Consolidated organic net sales decreased 3.2% year over year. Acquisitions contributed 2.1% to the top line, while foreign-currency translation had an adverse impact of 2.9% on sales.

Segmental Performance

Revenues from the Asset Intelligence & Tracking segment were $415 million, up 9.8% year over year. Organic net sales increased 12.4% in the AIT segment. Foreign-currency translation hurt segmental revenues by 2.6%.

Zebra Technologies Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zebra Technologies Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zebra Technologies Corporation Quote



The Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment’s revenues were $963 million, down approximately 9% year over year. Organic net sales declined 8.8%. Acquisitions contributed 2.8% to segmental revenues, while foreign-currency translations hurt revenues by 3%.

Margin Profile

In the third quarter, Zebra Technologies’ cost of sales totaled $750 million, down 5.1% year over year. Total operating expenses were $426 million, up 4.2% year over year.



ZBRA reported net income of $170 million in the third quarter, reflecting a decrease of 14.6%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the third quarter, Zebra Technologies had cash and cash equivalents of $81 million compared with $332 million at the end of December 2021. Long-term debt was $2,017 million compared with $922 million at the end of December 2021.



In the first nine months of 2022, Zebra Technologies generated net cash of $221 million from operating activities compared with $836 million at the end of the year-ago period. In the first nine months of 2022, the company incurred capital expenditures of $51 million, while free cash flow was $170 million. During the same period, the company repurchased shares worth $655 million.

Q4 Outlook

Zebra Technologies expects fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net sales to either decrease up to 2% or increase up to 1%. The company expects a 2 percentage-point positive impact from acquired assets and an approximate 4 percentage-point adversity from foreign-currency translation.



Zebra Technologies expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22-23% for the fourth quarter. ZBRA anticipates an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 17-18% for the ongoing quarter.



Adjusted earnings are predicted to be in the band of $4.50-$4.80. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $5.06. Free cash flow is expected to be at least $400 million for the fourth quarter.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Zebra Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.4%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



Enerpac Tool has an estimated earnings growth rate of 44.6% for the current fiscal year. The company’s shares rallied 25% in the past six months.



iRobot Corporation IRBT presently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). IRBT’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 59.1%, on average.



iRobot has an estimated earnings growth rate of 36.6% for the current year. The stock has gained 6.8% in the past six months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



iRobot Corporation (IRBT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.