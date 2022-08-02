Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Q2 Earnings Beat, '22 View Bearish

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding $6.09 from non-recurring items) of $4.22 per share, outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.93. The bottom-line increased year over year.



Total revenues of $1,468 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,446.7 million. The top line increased 6.6% year over year. Consolidated organic net sales increased 6.9% year over year. Acquisitions contributed 1.7% to the top line, while foreign-currency translation had an adverse impact of 2% on sales.

Segmental Performance

Revenues from the Asset Intelligence & Tracking (AIT) segment were $446 million, up 7.7% year over year. Organic net sales increased 9.7% in the AIT segment. Foreign-currency translation hurt segmental revenues by 2%.



The Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment’s revenues were $1,022 million, up 5.8% year over year. The results benefited from 5.6% growth in organic sales. Acquisitions contributed 2% to the top line, while foreign-currency translations hurt revenues by 1.8%.

Zebra Technologies Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zebra Technologies Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zebra Technologies Corporation Quote

Margin Profile

In the second quarter, Zebra Technologies’ cost of sales totaled $794 million, up 10.4% year over year. Total operating expenses were $819 million, up nearly 100% year over year.

ZBRA incurred a net loss of $98 million for the second quarter compared with net income of $219 million in the year-ago period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the second quarter, Zebra Technologies had cash and cash equivalents of $98 million compared with $332 million at the end of December 2021. Long-term debt was $2,017 million compared with $922 million at the end of December 2021.



In the first six months of 2022, Zebra Technologies generated net cash of $154 million compared with $539 million at the end of the year-ago period. In the first half of 2022, the company incurred capital expenditures of $31 million, while free cash flow was $123 million. During the same period, the company repurchased shares worth $605 million.

Q3 Outlook

For the third quarter of 2022, Zebra Technologies adjusted net sales to increase 2-4% year over year. The guidance includes an approximate 2-point positive impact from its acquired businesses and a 3-point negative impact from foreign-currency translation. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 22% in the third quarter. Effective tax rate is estimated to be approximately 18%. Adjusted earnings per share are predicted to be in the range of $4.35-$4.65. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $5.04.

2022 Outlook

Zebra Technologies now expects adjusted net sales to increase 4-6% year over year in 2022 compared with a rise of 3-7% estimated earlier. The guidance includes an approximate 150 basis point positive impact from acquired businesses and an approximate 225 basis point negative impact from foreign-currency headwinds.



Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 22% for the full year compared with 22-23% anticipated earlier. The reduced guidance is due to foreign-currency woes. ZBRA now predicts free cash flow to be at least $650 million (including an anticipated $150 million of settlement and related payments) compared with the previous expectation of at least $800 million.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Zebra Technologies carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:



Greif, Inc. GEF presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). GEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.9%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



Greif has an estimated earnings growth rate of 36.8% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 22.2% in the past six months.



Titan International, Inc. TWI presently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 47%, on average.



Titan International has an estimated earnings growth rate of 164.7% for the current year. Shares of the company have rallied 74.8% in the past six months.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.